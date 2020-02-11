TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Up 81.3% in January

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 199,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 719,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 249,031 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 400,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,053. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $267.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

