TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TSR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.33. TSR has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TSR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

