TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.95).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.79 million and a PE ratio of 31.60. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.14.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

