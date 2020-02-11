TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $886,311.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 65,464,130,004 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.