U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.