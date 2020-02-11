U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ USEG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

