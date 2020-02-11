Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Ubiquiti worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 65.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 2,261.82% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.