UBS Group Boosts RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $44.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.62% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

