UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMI. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on IMI from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised IMI to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,153.21 ($15.17).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,117.50 ($14.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,063.90. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

