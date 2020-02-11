UBS Group Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €66.00 ($76.74) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.55 ($71.58).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €64.75 ($75.29) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.01. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €40.14 ($46.67) and a 12-month high of €63.00 ($73.26). The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

