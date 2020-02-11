UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-2.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. UDR also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.01-2.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. TheStreet cut UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. UDR has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

