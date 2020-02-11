UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. UDR also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.01-2.05 EPS.

UDR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. UDR has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

