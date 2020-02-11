Ultra Reaches One Day Volume of $91,850.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $91,850.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,284.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.18 or 0.04564574 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002234 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00780337 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,435,733 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

