UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 40,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,404. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

UMICORE GRP/ADR Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

