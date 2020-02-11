Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Under Armour worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 230.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. 11,396,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,662. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

