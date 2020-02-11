Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.14-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.024-1.048 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.10-0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,247,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,751. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

