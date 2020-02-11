Under Armour Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 16,639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,201% compared to the average volume of 1,279 call options.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

