UNI COIN (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $35.85 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, UNI COIN has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00005878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and OEX. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and $83.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000281 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

