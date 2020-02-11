Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unico American from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unico American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Unico American stock remained flat at $$6.38 on Tuesday. Unico American has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of -0.38.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

