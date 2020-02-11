Unification Price Up 22.9% This Week (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Unification has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. Unification has a total market capitalization of $800,525.00 and approximately $116,949.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

