Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,700 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

UL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 767,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,476. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

