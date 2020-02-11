Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 976,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,461. Unilever has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 55.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Unilever by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

