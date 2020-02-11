Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,962 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 94.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 170,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 55.60%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

