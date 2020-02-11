Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lowered by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 301,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $184.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

