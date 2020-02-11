United Fire Group (UFCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UFCS opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.39 and a beta of -0.14. United Fire Group has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $55.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

