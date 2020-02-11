United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.55% of United-Guardian worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

