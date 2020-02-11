United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.56.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

