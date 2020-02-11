UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lowered by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $286.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,750. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.