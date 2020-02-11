UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $212,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,806,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after acquiring an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.79. 2,990,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,038. The company has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

