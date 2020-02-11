UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00010028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $9.70 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00761855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007225 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00033622 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

