Upfiring (UFR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $362.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 27% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $362.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded up 132.1% against the dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, RightBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

