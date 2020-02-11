Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce sales of $79.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.50 million. Upwork posted sales of $67.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $301.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.33 million to $301.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $357.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upwork.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $702,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Upwork by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $981.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

