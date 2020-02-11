US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,569 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of FLIR Systems worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLIR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 3,060.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 225,222 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $11,458,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,398,000 after acquiring an additional 163,914 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of FLIR traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,801. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

