US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,375,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.49. 61,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,366. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.06. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $156.90 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra increased their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

