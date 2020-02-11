US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.93% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,630. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $26.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.