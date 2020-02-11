US Bancorp DE Buys 4,876 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 404,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $90,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $64.33. 223,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,945. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,008,314 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,171 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

