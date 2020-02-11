US Bancorp DE Buys 555 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $359,008.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,352,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,927 shares of company stock worth $8,964,790. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.44. 20,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,362. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $247.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

