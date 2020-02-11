US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $95.93. 51,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,027. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

