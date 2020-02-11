US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,035 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 119,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 45,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 158,448 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,099. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.