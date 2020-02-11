US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,808,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nixon John purchased 169,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,559 shares of company stock worth $3,256,419. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.81. The stock had a trading volume of 466,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

