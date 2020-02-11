US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

