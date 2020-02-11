US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 903,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 210,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.02. The stock had a trading volume of 568,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

