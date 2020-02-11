US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $148,427,000 after purchasing an additional 382,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,327,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $98,557,000 after purchasing an additional 350,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 133,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

