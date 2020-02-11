US Bancorp DE Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 31.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

MKTX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,337. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 0.20. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.41 and a 52-week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

