US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,346,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,289,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $108.17. 14,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,650. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $95.63 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.