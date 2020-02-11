US Bancorp DE Has $197.91 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $197,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,638. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.