US Bancorp DE Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. 15,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,491. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

