US Bancorp DE Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,728 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of KT worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KT stock remained flat at $$10.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,963. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40. KT Corp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

