US Bancorp DE Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,618 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.77. 171,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,754. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 159.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

