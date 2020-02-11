US Bancorp DE Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.10.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $652.82. 1,254,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,176. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $346.99 and a 1 year high of $725.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $643.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

